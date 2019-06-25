When it comes to ensuring the safety and security of women and girls, India still has far to go. But efforts are being made to bring about a change, like the month-long campaign that is being held by the Uttar Pradesh government to make them aware of it.

The campaign will start from July 1 and it will run under the supervision of district magistrates (DMs) and district police chiefs with its main purpose being to bring about awareness on the security of women and schoolgirls.

“The chief minister has directed strengthening of security of women and girls in the state and that strict measures be initiated in this regard. For this, a month-long campaign will be launched from July 1 to make schools aware about security (of girl students),” Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey said in a letter to DMs and district police chiefs.

Besides police personnel, experts on child and women welfare will also be part of the campaign, according to the letter.

With Inputs From PTI