Noida: Amid mounting criticism over hundreds of bodies that were found in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Unnao, and Ballia districts recently, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state has decided to take the help of various religious leaders to create awareness among people not to dump bodies in the rivers. A large number of bodies were also found half-buried in several riverbanks of the state at a time when there is a steep rise in deaths across the country due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And, as dead bodies of suspected Covid patients spotted floating on the Ganga river have created an uproar in the nation, CM Adityanath has instructed officials of his state to initiate a dialogue with religious leaders on the issue. The chief minister said that religious leaders can help the government in creating awareness among people about the environmental and social consequences of dumping bodies in the rivers.

He asked for continued patrolling by water police of the State Disaster Response Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary around all the rivers of the state and asked them to ensure that the bodies were not disposed of in water under any condition, said a government spokesman.

The chief minister stressed the last rites should be respectfully performed and financial assistance was also being provided for it, the spokesperson said. Even in case of bodies being left unclaimed, the last rites should be performed according to the religious beliefs, the chief minister said.

A large number of dead bodies have been found floating in the rivers in many districts of the state and also in Bihar’s Patna and Buxar district. There have also been reports of bodies being found shallow buried on the banks of the Ganga. And, recently, a plea has been moved in the Supreme Court to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct the investigation into over 100 corpses, found floating in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Buxar, and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and Unnao districts, amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.