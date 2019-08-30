Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is in for some trouble after an apex body raised objections to its highly-publicised ‘Prerna’ app, citing that it “invades women’s privacy”.

Further, a statewide agitation against the app is also likely to be held by the apex body government primary school teachers on September 4. It must be noted that the app was slated to be launched by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government on September 5.

The Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has said the pictures of female teachers taken through the mobile application could be leaked and misused and threatens their privacy. It added that women in several districts have admitted that they are uncertain about the use of their photos.

“The photographs of female teachers can be leaked and misused, jeopardising their lives. This is a breach of their right to privacy. Who will take the responsibility if their photographs are misused?” asked Sushil Kumar Pandey, state President of the Sangh.

“These days one hears of photographs being morphed. Moreover, it is not a very practical idea to click a selfie with students as a mark of attendance. The internet services are erratic and how can one be marked absent just because he or she has not uploaded a selfie?” asked a government primary school teacher in Lucknow. ​

The application requires teachers to mark their presence in school by clicking a selfie thrice a day with their students and forward it to the concerned officials.