New Delhi: Ahead of counting for UP panchayat polls slated to take place on May 2, the Supreme Court today asked the state election commission to delay it by two or three weeks, citing an alarming COVID-19 surge. “Heavens won’t fall if deferred for 2-3 weeks,” the court observed as it advised postponement of counting of UP panchayat polls. Also Read - UP Panchayat Polls End, 75 Per Cent Voter Turnout Recorded in Final Phase

“Despite the situation, you need to go ahead? Can you have it after two weeks so that the medical facilities can be improved?” NDTV quoted Supreme Court as asking the poll commission. “You want to proceed despite all odds? Heavens will not fall if counting is deferred by three weeks,” the top rapped.

To which, the UP Election Commission responded, “We have taken a decision to go ahead.”

“Teachers’ association has filed a petition, and they are unwilling to work. How do you handle the situation?” the court queried.

The UP election commission told the court that it will follow Covid protocol during the counting process, stating that no gathering or crowed would be permitted at counting centres, and thermal checking & oximeter tests will be done at the entrance, reported NDTV.

Polling for the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh ended Thursday with a 75 percent turnout in the final phase, marred by a group clash in Mathura and the deaths of two workers who fell ill while on poll duty. Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in gram panchayats. 75,852 in kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in zila panchayats in the state-wide elections, held over four phases amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials said 75.38 per cent of the registered voters turned up, a polling percentage higher than the previous phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

India crossed a grim milestone today as the country recorded a fresh record spike of more than 4 lakh coronavirus cases in a single day. In the past 24 hours, India recorded 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases, said Health Ministry data on Saturday morning. At least 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours.