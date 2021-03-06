UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: Ahead of the much-awaited 3 tier Uttar Pradesh Panchayat election (chunav), the state administration, a couple of days back, released reservation lists of seats for Agra, Varanasi, Kannuaj, Mirzapur, Amethi and other districts. The reservation (aarakshan) lists were announced as part of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s rotational of reservation according to which seats reserved for categories scheduled caste (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) earlier will not be reserved for the same categories this year. As per the newly introduced formula, the seats for the categories will be reserved on the basis of their population. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Check Reservation List For Etawah District

Following this, interested and eligible candidates are now aware of the seats from where they can contest elections. The administration, however, will publish the final list around March 10 after all the objections are cleared.

Grounds on Which Returning Officer Can Reject Candidate’s Nomination Paper

The Returning Officer will be justified in rejecting candidate’s nomination paper on any one of the following grounds :

a) If he/she is not qualified to be a candidate as provided under Section 57 of A.P. Panchayat Raj Act, 1997

b) If he/she failed to comply with any provision of the Rules 5 and 6 of APPR (Conduct of Election)Rules, 2001.

c) If his/her nomination paper has not been delivered in time

d) If the nomination paper has been delivered to the Returning Officer or to a person authorized by the Returning Officer in this behalf, by a person other than the Candidate or his/her proposer

e) If nomination paper has not been delivered at the place specified in the public notice issued by the Returning Officer