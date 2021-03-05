UP Gram Panchayat Election Election 2021: All eyes are set on the upcoming three-tier Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections 2o21, for which the state government has introduced a rotational system of reservation which means that if a seat was reserved for the candidates from scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) in 2015 then this time (in 2021 polls), the same seat will not be reserved for them. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Lucknow Mandal Reservation List Released, Check Full List of Seats Here

As per the rotational system, the seats for the categories will be reserved on the basis of their population. A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh administration has released the reservation list of seats for various districts. However, candidates can file objections as the final list will be released on 15 March.

The most important post in the three-tier Gram Panchayat elections is that of the village head. For every gram panchayat, one village head is elected, who is responsible for the development and other functions of his region. In such a situation, the government has set certain mandatory qualifications and conditions to become village head.

Check out the qualifications for holding the office of Pradhan

– The age of the candidate should be at least 21 years. However, the minimum age to vote in India is 18 years.

– The candidate should be a citizen of India.

-The candidate should be mentally stable.

-The Candidate should not be convicted in any case

Election of Pradhan –

(1) The Pradhan of the Gram Panchayat shall be elected by the persons registered in the electoral rolls for the territorial constituencies

of the Panchayat area from amongst themselves.

(2) If at any general election to a Gram Panchyat, the Pradhan is not elected, and less than two-thirds of the total number of members of Gram Panchayat are elected, the State Government or an officer authorized by it in this behalf may, by order, either appoint –(i) an Administrative Committee consisting of such number of persons qualified to be elected as members of the Gram

Panchayat, as it may consider propert; or (ii) an Administrator.