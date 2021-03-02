UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: The wait ends soon the Uttar Pradesh administration is all set to release the reservation list of seats. Based on the UP seat list, the candidates in the fray will know where they are eligible to contest polls. The final list will be published around March 10 after the objections are cleared. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 25-year-old girl fighting elections with pocket money; with an aim to improve village infrastructure

The three-tier gram panchayat election for 57,207 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in April. Also Read - With demonetisation, BJP gains edge over Samajwadi Party, Congress, BSP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

With the expiry of the five-year term of Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat and village panchayat head on December 25 last year, the UP government had asked the district administration to take over the panchayat elections. Also Read - Election Commission changes picture format ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

Yesterday, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, under the National Broadband Mission, has connected as many as 31,149 gram panchayats of the state with optical fibre.

According to an official spokesman, the state government has set a target to connect 58,194 gram panchayats in 75 districts of the state with optical fibre by December 31, 2022. A total of 14,100 gram panchayats will be connected to the internet in the next 60 days.