UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: For the first time ever, a Dalit leader is expected to be a pradhan of Saifai, a large village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, which is considered a stronghold of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Notably, Uttar Pradesh administration has released the reservation list of seats for Etawah district (Etawah Gram Panchayat chunav Aarakshan List) for the upcoming three-tier UP Gram Panchayat election (Chunav) 2o21.

Of the total 24 Zila Panchayat seats in Etawah, 16 have been reserved. Among the categories of reserved seats, four seats have been reserved for women– 2 seats each for OBC and ST women, 4 seats for OBC and 4 for SC candidates. Only 8 seats have been left unreserved. Out of 471 posts of Gram Pradhans, 40 posts will be reserved for SC women, 74 for, 46 for OBC women, and 85 posts for OBCs. Of the 8 posts of block chief, 2 will be reserved for SC, 2 for OBC.

Darshan Singh Yadav, a close confidant of Mulayam and his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav had represented Saifai as village head (pradhan) for 48 years. He died last year at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Lucknow following a prolonged illness. He was 90.

The three-tier gram panchayat election for 57,207 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in April.