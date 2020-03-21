Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh has tested negative for Coronavirus infection, Dr Sudhir Singh, incharge of isolation ward at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University, told news agency ANI.

Notably, Singh had attended a party thrown by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who is now suffering from COVID-19. As a result, he had to go into isolation.

Further, 28 others, who came in contact with the singer, have also tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that a total of 23 people have been found to be infected with Coronavirus in his state. He said that nine people among them have recovered.

He also announced an assistance for daily wage labourers and construction workers amid lockdown-like situation in the state owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. He said that that that Rs 1,000 each will be given to 15 Lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 Lakh construction workers for them to be able to meet their day-to-day needs.

Meanwhile, total cases of coronavirus in India shot up to 271.