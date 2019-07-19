Lucknow: In a surprising incident, people mistook a 28-year-old man for a thief and allegedly tried to burn him alive when he entered a house to avoid stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district.

The incident took place in Deva area of Barabanki’s Raghopur village.

Following the incident, the victim Sujit Kumar was rushed to Civil hospital, Lucknow. He has sustained burn injuries on his back but his condition is being said to be stable.

Further, two of the four accused named in the FIR have been arrested.

A PTI report said that Sujit Kumar was going to his in-laws’ house at around 2 AM on Friday when he was chased by stray dogs. To avoid dogs, he entered a house, a police official said.

The occupants of the house mistook him to be a thief. They thrashed him and tried to burn him alive by dousing petrol on him, superintendent of police, Barabanki, Akash Tomar, said.

An FIR has been registered against four people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. Two of the accused have been arrested and a hunt is on to arrest the others, they said.