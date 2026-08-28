UP Horror: Husband strangled to death by wife, illicit affair behind murder

A wife allegedly killed her husband after he protested her illicit relationship in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

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UP Horror: Husband strangled to death by wife, illicit affair behind murder | Image: AI

UP Horror: A shocking and terrifying incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a wife allegedly killed her husband after he protested her illicit relationship in Bulandshahr. The suspect, Preeti, allegedly strangled her husband, Krishna Kumar, to death with a towel on Monday night at around 8 pm. According to family members, there was a dispute between the husband and wife regarding illicit relations.

What Did Family Members Of The Deceased Say?

Krishna Kumar was a farmer and also worked in animal husbandry. He married Preeti, a resident of Hauna, about 16 years ago. Krishna Kumar’s mother, Angoori Devi, alleged that Preeti was having an extramarital affair with a man. She used to talk to him on the phone for hours. When Kumar knew about his wife’s extramarital affair, he started opposing it, leading to frequent arguments and fights between the couple.

Graphical Representation

What Exactly Happened?

According to the deceased’s family members, Preeti gave Krishna money to buy alcohol on Monday night. He returned home in a drunken state. Taking advantage of her husband’s unconsciousness, Preeti strangled him to death with a towel. The deceased’s mother, who was sleeping nearby, heard the noise and rushed to the scene.

Kumar was found unconscious lying on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Strangling Marks On Neck

On Tuesday, when the family members were busy in funeral rituals, they noticed marks on the deceased’s neck and informed the police. Cops took the body under their procession and sent it for the post-mortem procedure.

On Wednesday, the post-mortem report confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Following the autopsy report, cops arrested the accused wife.

The incident took place in Bahlimpura village, Kotwali Nagar area.

Wife Planned To Sell Property, Elope With Her Lover

According to the deceased’s nephew, Pradeep, Preeti allegedly wanted to sell her husband’s property and elope with her lover. She had already sold a plot of land for five buffaloes.

The family alleged that the wife was planning to sell three acres of land, her house and a plot.

Police are investigating the matter and further details are underway.