UP horror: Man enters school, drags ex-girlfriend out in front of students, shoots her dead, then dies by suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 26-year-old schoolteacher was killed inside a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, allegedly by a man she had been in a relationship with. The man later died by suicide at the same

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UP horror: Man enters school, drags ex-girlfriend out in front of students, shoots her dead, then dies by suicide (Image: X.com)

A 26-year-old schoolteacher was killed inside a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, allegedly by a man she had been in a relationship with. The man later died by suicide at the same location. The incident took place at around 11:30 am at Children’s Academy School, where the teacher, identified as Nishat Fatima, had been working for around a year. Police said the accused, identified as 27-year-old Mohammad Saud, was upset after Fatima ended their relationship.

According to police, Saud reached the school carrying a pistol concealed inside a bag. He reportedly called Fatima downstairs before taking her towards a corridor on an upper floor of the school building.

A member of the school staff followed the two upstairs, a senior police officer said.

Police said that during a conversation in the corridor, Saud took out the weapon and shot Fatima. He then shot himself.

Both were declared dead at the spot.

Students witnessed the incident

The incident caused panic among students and school staff. CCTV footage is being examined by investigators. Police said the footage showed Saud taking Fatima towards the upper floor while some young students were nearby.

According to eyewitness accounts reported by AajTak, several gunshots were heard inside the school. Staff members immediately alerted the police, following which officers reached the premises.

As per the repot in the publication, children’s Academy School caters to students up to Class 5. After the incident, parents were called to take the children home. Currently, a police force is deployed at the school, and no one is being allowed inside.

Police are now examining CCTV recordings and checking how the man was able to enter the school carrying a weapon.

Investigators are also looking into the school’s security arrangements and access-control procedures as part of the probe.

Police said the exact sequence of events and other details will become clearer after the post-mortem examinations. “We will have more clarity on this matter after the post-mortem report,” an official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while police continue to investigate the incident.