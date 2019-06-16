New Delhi: In a horrific case reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, a man allegedly stabbed his 15-year-old daughter with a knife and then pushed her into a canal, since he was troubled by her incessant pleas to study further.

The teen, who miraculously survived to narrate her tale said that her father repeatedly stabbed her in anger after she refused to marry and sought to pursue higher studies.

News agency ANI quoted the teen, “My father took me to a desolate place near the canal. My brother joined him. While my brother restrained me with a cloth on the neck, my father repeatedly slashed at me from behind with a knife. I begged him to stop but he did not. He wanted me to stop my studies and get married instead.”

The girl then managed to swim and escape. The victim’s brother-in-law told cops that the girl had been living with his family due to fear of being made to marry out of her wishes.

The police have taken a statement and are investigating the matter.