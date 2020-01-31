New Delhi: Hours after midnight, the hostage crisis in UP’s Farukkhabad district came to an end after the UP police stormed into the house of the murder convict who held 23 children captive and shot him dead. All 22 children have been rescued. One girl was released earlier.

Commandos of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and a police team led by the Kanpur Zone Inspector General managed the operation. A team of NSG (National Security Guard) commandos reportedly took a special aircraft to reach Farukhabad.

Police had tried negotiating with the man, identified as Subhash Batham, but it yielded no result. According to reports, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the godown of the house.

Police said Batham was a murder accused and he was not mentally stable. Out on bail, he invited some children to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. Then he took them hostage, including his wife and daughter, and fired from inside the house on those who tried to speak to him. A man suffered a bullet injury. As negotiations with the police, media, local people were going on, he released a six-month-old girl. Television channels had also appealed to Batham to contact them in case he wanted to share his demands with the government or authorities.

Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal, said, “The man called the children for a birthday party and held them hostage in the basement of the house. He fired six shots from inside the building.”

(With PTI Inputs)