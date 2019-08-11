New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, a woman was attacked and her husband beaten up after she participated in BJP’s membership drive in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Saturday.

Her husband Mohammad Mohsin, leader of the BJP minority wing in Aligarh said that he was threatened with dire consequences if his wife spoke against triple talaq.

“Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq… They threatened that they will not let my wife work in BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, the woman Farheen Mohin has filed a complaint that some people threatened her over her participation in BJP membership drive and then resorted to violence. “A case has been registered and the required action is being taken,” a senior police officer said.

Husband of a local BJP leader beaten up in Delhi Gate, Aligarh allegedly over wife’s participation in party’s membership drive in the area. Farheen Mohsin, BJP leader says, “I’ve received death threats asking me to stop my work, my husband was attacked due to the same” (10.8.19) pic.twitter.com/n4aVYULBeW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2019

Muslim women in Varanasi have sent ‘rakhis’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also the MP from this Lok Sabha constituency.

Elated by Parliament’s nod to the Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalizes instant divorce among Muslims, the women sent hand-made ‘rakhis’ to Modi and called him their elder brother who protected them from the “evil” practice.

Huma Bano of Rampura said: “It was only because of Modi that triple talaq is criminalized. He is like an elder brother of all the Muslim women in the country. We have made rakhis for our brother.”

With inputs from ANI and IANS