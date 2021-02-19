Jhansi: A student of a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi was shot at by a classmate inside the classroom on Friday afternoon. The male student suffered serious injuries and is in the hospital in a critical condition. After the firing incident in the class, a chaos broke out among the students. Also Read - RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 Match 13: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ranchi Roses Women vs Jasmines Women at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 10.00 AM IST February 1, Monday

The classmate who shot the male student then went to the house of a female student and shot her. The victim was identified as Kritika, who was taken to the hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Kritika's family ran after the shooter, caught him and handed him over to the police. The accused is currently under police custody and is being questioned.