Hapur: A video of a group of ‘kanwariyas’ drinking liquor at Garh Mukteshwar ghat in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh has gone viral. Police have pointed out that the men were totally uncaring of the venue in that it is a prohibited area.

ASP Sarvesh Mishra told ANI, “The kanwariyas are seen drinking liquor in an area where it is prohibited. It’s illegal. Those people are being identified. Legal action will be taken against them.”

In the viral video, a group of men can be seen enjoying liquor atop parked two-wheelers and cheerfully passing it around.

Kanwariyas invariably steal the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Last year, a video had surfaced in which a group of saffron-clad Kanwariyas were vandalizing a car before tipping it over on a Delhi street even as cops stood by.

The incident was reported from Delhi’s Moti Nagar. Reportedly, the pilgrims were enraged after the car allegedly brushed past them while driving.

The report said that the occupants of the car managed to get off without any injuries. In the video, over a dozen kanwariyas could be seen smashing the windows of the car stranded in the middle of the road and then toppling it. All the while, police officials continued to watch without attempting to stop them.

No official complaint has been filed in the incident, news agency ANI had reported, quoting police officials.