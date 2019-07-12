New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission recently submitted a report on mob lynching cases and ways to curb it to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Out of many recommendations, the Commission in its report suggested punitive actions against the culprits, in order to curb and crackdown effectively.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) AN Mittal said, “Mob lynching incidents are increasing in the country. The Commission did a study on it & submitted a report to CM suggesting as to how to stop such incidents from happening & not only punishing the culprits.”

He added, “If the victim gets killed in the incident then life imprisonment along with a heavy fine is also recommended.”

In addition, the Commission recommended that special emphasis be laid to the responsibilities of police officers and how they are handling mob lynching cases.

According to reports, the report was made after carefully examining and understanding laws of various countries and suggested punishment for conspiracy, aid or abetment, along with obstructing the legal process.

Notably, it also mentions punishment and/or penalty for government officials who fail to secure justice for the victim.

Presently, only Manipur has a special law in place to tackle the menace of mob lynching.

With ANI inputs