New Delhi: The law student from Uttar Pradesh, who was traced from a city in Rajasthan six days after she went ‘missing’ following her complaint against a former Union minister, spoke to a Supreme Court bench today behind closed doors and expressed desire to stay back in the national capital till she meets her parents.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi had earlier said that the judges will interact with the girl and the interaction will be kept confidential.

Following this, the bench spoke to the girl and later in the day said, “We have spoken to the girl. She says she doesn’t want to go back to UP till she meets her parents here and after meeting she will take a decision on her future course of action.”

The apex court added, “Considering the facts of the case, we direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to send a team of police for the parents” and ensure a comfortable travel to meet the girl.

The woman, a law student, had gone missing on August 24 after posting a video on Facebook, alleging that a “big leader of the Sant Samaj” had “destroyed the lives of many other girls and has also threatened to kill me”. She requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help her.

The woman’s video was widely circulated on social media. Based on the video, her father blamed Chinmayanand, a former Union Minister who heads the management of the college where the woman studies.

The police filed the family’s case only on August 27, three days after she went missing, and charged Chinmayanand with kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The former MP, however, was not questioned. His lawyer asserted that the allegations were false and it was an attempt to extort money from the politician.

“We did conduct raids in the Chinmayanand ashram. Our teams spoke to several people in his ashram. Our first focus was to recover her safely,” the Uttar Pradesh Police chief said.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, decided to take up the case after lawyers raised concerns that it could turn into another Unnao case where a powerful Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar — expelled only recently from the party — is accused of raping a minor girl from his village in 2017 and conspiring to murder her in a recent car crash.

