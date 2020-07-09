UP Lockdown Extension News: The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from Friday night till Monday morning amid Coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown will come into effect across the state from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on July 13. Notably, the three-day lockdown is being enforced in view of the spurt in number of Corona cases in the state. Also Read - 'Full of Hope, Enthusiasm': PM Modi Hails Varanasi-based NGOs For Their Service Amid COVID-19

All markets, food grain markets and other establishments will remain closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers.

Petrol pumps and hospitals will function normally.

An official statement said that goods carriers will be allowed to operate and construction activities will also continue.