Noida: Night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, has been extended till April 30. The night curfew timings in Noida, along with six other cities were already extended from 10 PM-5 AM to 8 PM-7 AM. Other districts where the night curfew timings were stretched include Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Ghaziabad. Also Read - Bihar: 38 Children at Remand Home Test Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded three more fatalities linked to COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 106 while it added 425 new cases of the coronavirus that took its infection tally to 30,955. Also Read - Bengal Elections: BJP Will Not Hold Big Public Meetings Anymore, to Hand Out Masks to 6 Crore People

The district’s recovery rate has dropped below 90 per cent-mark after several months, while the active caseload reached 3,386, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. The mortality rate is at 0.34 per cent. Also Read - How People Above 18 Should Register For Vaccine. Step-by-Step Guide

On the bright side, 363 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 27,463 in the district, the fifth-highest in the state. The recovery rate of patients reached 88.71 per cent, the statistics showed.