Noida: As the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate declined in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration on Sunday issued a set of new guidelines to be followed for relaxation in Lockdown or ‘COVID Curfew’ from June 7, Monday. Even as the fresh phase of unlocking will begin in Noida from today, the district, however, will remain under complete lockdown on weekends post 7 PM. Earlier on Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had lifted restrictions from all 75 districts barring three — Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur — where active cases still hovering over 600-mark. Also Read - Lockdown Lifted In Noida From Today. Check New Unlock Guidelines For Shops, Offices

Shops and markets outside containment zones can function from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays i.e, from Monday to Friday.

Vegetable markets in densely populated areas will function in open places.

Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants.

Street hawkers and vendors can resume their work with Covid appropriate behaviour and distancing.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed.

While there would be full attendance for the frontline workers, for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation.

A COVID help desk must be established at all offices.

Industrial units will remain open following Covid appropriate guidelines with mandatory Covid help desk.

Govt has asked the private sector to encourage the employees to work from home.

No employee with COVID symptoms will be permitted inside office premises.

2 Passengers will be allowed in autos and other 3 wheelers vehicles.

3 Passengers allowed in e-rickshaw.

4 Passengers allowed in 4 wheelers all subject to proper distancing and wearing of masks.

Not more than 5 devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time.

Not more than 25 members will be allowed in a wedding function.

Only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession.

COVID-19 Cases in UP

With 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state climbed to 21,151, while the infection tally touched 16,97,352. Of the 120 latest fatalities, 12 have been reported from Gorakhpur, 11 from Ayodhya, nine from Saharanpur, eight from Bareilly, seven from Lucknow and Shahjahanpur, among others, according to a health department bulletin. Also Read - Noida Unlock Process Begins: Optical Shops Allowed To Open With COVID Guidelines in Place

Of the 1,092 fresh coronavirus cases, 57 have been reported from Lucknow, 46 from Muzaffarnagar, 45 from Varanasi, 43 from Gautam Budhnagar and 40 from Meerut and Agra, among others, it said. In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,346 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,56,763 in the state.

The recovery rate in the state has now come to 97.6 per cent.