Lucknow: All the 1.5 Lakh schools identified under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will reopen from July 1 for teachers and academic staff. However, the students will not be asked to attend schools till further orders. The schools were ordered to be shut till June 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Schools may call teachers and employees based on requirement,” an order by the secretary, of UPBEB, Pratap Singh Baghel, read. Also Read - UPTET 2021 Notification, Exam Date News: Application Form Expected to be Released Soon, Exams Likely by August | Latest Update

For schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the respective school management committees (SMCs) will decide on calling teachers and administrative staff from July 1. “SMCs will be authorized to take any decision for schools other than UPBEB,” said Baghel.

After reopening, government schools will undertake activities to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of students, distribution of food security allowance (for mid-day meal) and free books to students in a time-bound manner.

Schools have also been asked to finish the tasks under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, which aims at providing basic facilities like toilets, boundary walls, drinking water and other amenities.

Schools have also been instructed to continue e-pathshala under Mission Prerna till the children begin to return to the campus.

(With IANS inputs)