Lucknow: The chief of a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh was arrested after he was accused by his in-laws that he had used triple talaq against his wife besides beating her up and demanding dowry.

The in-laws reached the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a complaint, following which the UP police swung into action.

As per the IANS report, the Malpura police station showed no interest in the case and was trying to pressure Tarrunum, a mother of three, to compromise initially. However, when the victim’s brother Javed Ali complained to the Chief Minister’s Office, the FIR was lodged.

Zikru Rahman was arrested on Tuesday evening on the basis of an FIR lodged by his wife Tarranum at the Malpura police station, officials said.

In her original complaint, Tarrunum said her husband, who ran a madrassa, had married a 22-year-old teacher who came to teach at the madrassa and wanted to get rid of her (Tarrunum). When Tarrunum did not yield, dowry demands for a car and cash were made, the complaint said.

She also alleged that undue pressure was applied by the police and some resourceful persons close to her husband’s family tried to make her withdraw the case and settle for a compromise.

(With IANS inputs)