Prayagraj: A man, who had allegedly kidnapped a six-year-old, shot himself on spotting police after him. The accused, Sanjay Yadav, later succumbed to his injuries.

The boy Yadav had abducted was the son his former employer. Yadav had abducted the boy from his school on Tuesday. “The accused Sanjay Yadav had kidnapped the boy from his school’s gymnastic hall, which is in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj. He then called the minor’s family and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore,” police said.

The family registered a complaint with the police, following which a manhunt was initiated. Reports said police tracked the suspect to Bhadohi. On seeing the cops, Yadav panicked and shot himself.

He was taken to a hospital but he had succumbed to his injuries. The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police.

Last Saturday, six people were arrested for kidnapping the managing director of a Mumbai-based marine engineering company. The 64-year-old was held hostage in Delhi. The accused, including four women, had abducted the MD and held him for a ransom of Rs 30 lakh at a house in Laxmi Nagar.

A probe was launched, as soon as the matter was brought to the attention of the police.

According to a leading daily, the victim had checked into a five-star hotel in the national capital last Thursday. A close examination of the CCTV footage from the hotel revealed that the man was honey-trapped by the accused women.

The footage showed the victim leave the hotel in a car. That helped the police swing into action. When the ransom call came with the demand for Rs 30 lakh for the release of the man, the phone number was tapped and put into surveillance.