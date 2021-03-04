Lucknow: Residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh were left shocked when they saw a man walking down the street with the severed head of his 17-year-old daughter. The man allegedly beheaded his daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Wednesday evening and then went to a police station with her severed head. The accused told police that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, officials said. Also Read - Mother Beheads Her 13-month-old Baby, Kills Self in UP's Bulandshahr

Sarvesh beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking towards the police station with her severed head, triggering panic in the area. The man was then brought to the Majhila police station, 143 km west of Lucknow, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said the father had been arrested and further action was being taken. Top police officers of the district reached the spot following the incident.

In an earlier incident, a mentally challenged mother allegedly beheaded her 13-month-old baby and then apparently ended her own life in a village in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the woman, Jitendri, 23, was mentally challenged and her husband worked as a tailor in Rajasthan. Jitendri, on Thursday, allegedly beheaded her infant son and jumped off the roof of her home in Vijay Naglia. The sisters-in-law of Jitendri said she heard someone jump off the roof. When they did not see Jitendri and her son in the room, they reached upstairs, where they found the beheaded baby