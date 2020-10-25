New Delhi: A man chopped off his tongue at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district as an offering to god. Also Read - 'Orders From God': 72-Year-Old Odisha Priest Dreams Human Sacrifice Will Ward Off Coronavirus, Chops Off Man’s Head Inside Temple

The incident took place in Bhati village of Baberu area, police said on Sunday. The 22-year-old man, Atma Ram, went to the temple on Saturday.

"He cut off his tongue and offered it to God," Jai Shyam Shukla, SHO, Baberu said.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the man to a hospital. His condition is said to be currently stable, the SHO said.

Atma Ram’s father Ram Singh told police that his son was mentally disturbed and was observing nine days fast in Navratri.

Ram Singh also alleged that some people misled his son into committing the act.

(With inputs from PTI)