Meerut: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man strangulated his wife and three children to death and then committed suicide police said.

The incident took place in the Parikshitgarh area on Thursday evening. Also Read - Police Files Chargesheet Against Arnab Goswami in 2018 Suicide Case

A suicide note written by the man, identified as Rashid, was found in the house. The note said he was taking the extreme step due to marital dispute. Also Read - Social Activist Baba Amte's Granddaughter Sheetal Commits Suicide After Family Feud

The bodies of the wife and children were found on the bed while the husband was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

There were strangulation marks around the necks of the wife and three children.

According to reports, Rashid Ahmad, 37, and his wife Rihana, 35, were married in 2013. This was Rashid’s second marriage and Rihana’s third marriage.

Their two sons, Afaan, 10, and Haider 7 were from Rashid’s first marriage and Ayat, 4, was the couple’s daughter.

SHO Parikshitgarh police station, Anand Mishra, told reporters that it appears that Rashid first strangulated his wife and then the three children. He then committed suicide by hanging himself.

In his suicide note, Rashid has said that his family that includes five brothers, should not be harassed.

Rashid worked as a driver and a part-time welder.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and necessary investigations were underway.