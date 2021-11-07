New Delhi: Rampur police have registered an FIR after a man alleged that his estranged wife and in-laws shared a ‘disrespectful’ WhatsApp status on Team India and celebrated Pakistan’s victory in the ongoing T20 World Cup match. The complainant Ishan Miyan is a resident of Shangankheda village.Also Read - T20 World Cup: India Crush Scotland By 8 Wickets to Overtake Afghanistan in Net Run-Rate

According to his complaint, his estranged wife Rabia Shamsi and in-laws burst crackers and made fun of the Indian cricket team on their WhatsApp status after India's defeat in the T20 World Cup match on October 24. "The FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated," said Superintendant of Police Ankit Mittal.

All the accused have been booked under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Satna district on charges of sedition for allegedly making pro-Pakistan comments after the neighbouring country’s victory over India in T20 World Cup tournament. The FIR was registered against the man at Maihar police station following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satna district secretary Anurag Mishra and others.

“The man, identified as Mohammed Farooq, 23, has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 124-A (sedition), 153-B (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (public mischief) following the complaint,” Maihar’s sub-divisional officer of police Himali Soni told reporters.

In the past one week, a number of people were arrested or detained in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on similar charges. On October 24, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win in 13 attempts over the arch-rivals India in the World Cup match.