Bareilly: In a story which seems straight out of a movie plot, a trader in Uttar Pradesh‘s Bareilly on Friday found a newborn girl in an earthen pot, which was buried almost three feet below the ground. What’s more bizarre is the fact that he had dug out the pit to bury his daughter, who died minutes after being born prematurely.

The trader identified as Hitesh Kumar Sirohi, told the police that the girl was alive and breathing heavily, when he took her out of the pot following which he fed her milk using cotton.

The girl was then admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police (city) Abhinandan Singh, Sirohi’s wife Vaishali is a sub-inspector posted in Bareilly. On Thursday, she gave birth to a seven-month premature girl, who died within a few minutes. Sirohi had gone to bury his daughter on Thursday evening when he stumbled upon the earthen pot.

“As the pit was being dug, at a depth of three feet, the spade hit an earthen pot, which was pulled out. There was a baby girl lying in it”, the officer said.

The police is now trying to ascertain the identity of the girl’s parents, who had attempted to bury her alive. Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Bareilly, Vineet Shukla told PTI that Bithari Chainpur MLA Rajesh Mishra had taken the responsibility for the girl’s treatment.

On Saturday, the girl was referred to a higher centre with better and more medical facilities where her condition has improved.