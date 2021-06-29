Banda, UP: The body of a 25-year-old man was found with injury marks around the neck on the terrace of his girlfriend’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda, the police said on Tuesday. Also Read - Three Members of Family Shot Dead Inside Home in Ghaziabad's Loni Area, Probe Underway

"During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the victim, identified as Kartik Soni, had an argument with his girlfriend's father over their relationship," Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

Injury marks were seen around the victim's neck suggesting that he was strangulated and his body dumped on the terrace of the house in Ambedkar Nagar locality, police said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a probe in the matter was on, they added. Further details are awaited.

With PTI inputs