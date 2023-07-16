Home

News

India

UP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Bride Just After Nikah Over Dowry

UP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Bride Just After Nikah Over Dowry

The groom demanded a luxury car and jewellery as dowry and refused to take the bride home if his demands were not fulfilled.

UP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Bride At Wedding Venue Just After Nikah Over Dowry. (Representative Image)

Uttar Pradesh: A bizarre incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, where a man gave his wife triple talaq within two hours of their marriage after the bride’s family failed to meet the dowry demands.

Trending Now

Groom Demanded Luxury Car And More Jewellery

You may like to read

The groom demanded a luxury car and jewellery as dowry and refused to take the bride home if his demands were not fulfilled. His family supported the groom’s dowry demands and asked the bride’s father to fulfil them.

Marriage Of Two Sisters

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night at Priyanshu Garden during the marriage of two sisters, Gauri and Dolly. The Nikah ceremony of the elder sister, Gauri, went smoothly. However, during Dolly’s wedding, the groom, Asif, demanded a car and more jewellery as dowry.

The Heated Discussion And Triple Talaq

When the bride’s family refused to fulfill the groom’s demands, his family began arguing, which ignited a heated argument between both sides at the wedding venue. The argument lasted for two hours and ended when the groom pronounced talaq thrice and left.

Following the incident, the bride’s family reached Tajganj Police station and lodged an FIR against seven people, including the groom and his father.

Here’s What Bride’s Family Said

According to Kamran Warsi, Dolly’s brother, their family spent around 30 lakh on both sisters’ weddings, but the groom, Asif, still demanded a car and more jewellery. Warsi added that the groom not only arrived late, causing a delay in the wedding, but also complained about the quality of the food. Due to the groom’s behaviour, the marriage concluded around 4 in the morning.

Warsi further stated that relatives from both sides tried to convince the groom, but he remained adamant on his demands, leading to a heated discussion between both families.

The drama ended in the wee hours of Friday when Asif left the venue after pronouncing triple talaq.

According to DS Pandey, in-charge of Tajganj Police Station, a case has been lodged against groom Asif, mother Munni, sisters Rukhsar, Farhin, and Najrana, brothers Salman and Pravesh. The matter is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made thus far.

Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, of the Indian Parliament, divorcing a woman by pronouncing triple talaq is considered a criminal offense.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES