New Delhi: A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his stepfather who after chopping the boy’s body, hid it in various locations in at Bhainsia village in Risia area of Uttar Pradesh, superintendent of police Gaurav Grover told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Notably, on November 19, the victim was identified as Farid alias Suraj Yadav and the criminal as Ram Sawre Yadav.

Hina, the mother of victim who recently married Yadav had changed her son’s name so that he could be accepted in the new family. However, Yadav and his brother Nanhe did not like the boy and they killed him. They later spread the news that the boy was missing, police said. Police have arrested both Ram and his brother.

(With inputs from PTI)