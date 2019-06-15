Lucknow: A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his four children with a pair of scissors over suspicion that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

Police have recovered bloodstained scissors from the man’s possession.

Ravi and Aakash died during the incident while Shivani and Saloni are in critical condition.

The accused thought that the kids belonged to the man whom he suspected his wife to having an affair with.

A police official told ANI, “He stabbed his four children with a pair of scissors. One died on spot, another died during treatment while the other two are still critical. He did this suspecting his wife of having an illicit affair. Blood stained scissors have also been recovered from his possession,” senior police officer Uday Shankar Singh told ANI.

“On June 9, he conspired to kill his wife and four children. At around 10:30 p.m. at night, he went upstairs where his three children – Ravi, Aakash and Saloni – were sleeping and stabbed them. After that he went downstairs and stabbed his fourth child Shivani and also attacked his wife,” the official added.

A case has been registered into the matter and an investigation is underway.