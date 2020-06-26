New Delhi: Amid a lot of tussle going on over Vande Bharat flights and the resumption of the international flights, a UP man who has lost his son on June 23 sought help from the civil aviation ministry to be flown back to India so that he can at least attend the funeral of his son. Also Read - International Flights: Centre Likely to Issue Guidelines by June 30, to Allow Air Travel on Selected Routes

Satish Chandra Misra, the Deoria resident, is in Dubai working in Beaver Gulf Group of Company, he wrote in his plea.

“My heartfelt condolences to Sh SC Mishra Ji on his irreparable loss. My office is in touch with him. We have contacted @MEAIndia & @cgidubai to provide all possible help to facilitate Sh Mishra’s travel. May the young departed soul Rest in Peace,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri replied.

This person is in serious problem sir…His son is died on 23rd June. He is waiting for the flight from Dubai to India so that he can join his son’s funeral.He has registered himself in Dubai embassy but can’t get call for ticket booking.Pls pay attention. pic.twitter.com/tTKjKrhspA — Balram Tripathi (@BalramT21399574) June 26, 2020

Air India is flying special flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, owing to the huge demand, it’s not possible to get an emergency ticket on one of those flights. Recently, the UAE government has raised objections to Vande Bharat as well. It has asked the passengers to register with the embassy.

Meanwhile, the Centre has clarified that there will be no scheduled international flights until July 15. However, special international flights like Vande Bharat Mission will be on. New flights to the US, the UK, Germany, France may get announced, reports said.