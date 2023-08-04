Home

UP Man Ties Up And Thrashes 10-Yr-Old Son With Sticks For Skipping School; Detained After Video Goes Viral | Watch

The irate father first thrashed the boy with a wooden stick until it broke, and later used a bamboo stick to continue the brutal beatdown of his 10-year-old son.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: A horrifying incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district where a man reportedly tied up and beat his 10-year-old son with a wooden stick for skipping school. A video of the disturbing incident has gone viral on social media sites showing the minor boy lying on the ground, half-naked with his hands and feet bound with a rope, while his own father repeatedly bashes him with a large wooden stick.

The stomach-churning clip which has been widely shared and viewed on social media platforms shows the boy writhing in pain and crying for help as his own father, Maiku Prajapati, keeps raining down blow after blow on the helpless with a wooden stick.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 3 (Thursday) in a village of Kaushambi district when the boy skipped school, inviting his father’s wrath who subjected the boy to severe corporal punishment for his refusal to attend school.

The irate father first thrashed the boy with a wooden stick until it broke, and later used a bamboo stick to continue the brutal beatdown of his 10-year-old son even as the kid kept writhing in pain and begging from mercy from his father.

Following the incident, the local police took cognizance of the video and detained Prajapati. A senior official said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered against him and proper action will be taken after investigation into the incident is completed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur said the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, adding that further probe in the case is underway.

Principal mounts beats up, mounts 12-year-old chest in Bihar school

A related incident happened last month in Munger district of neighbouring Bihar where a school principal was arrested after a video showed him beating up and mounting the chest of a 12-year-old student while the former was asleep.

The principal’s disturbing act was caught on security cameras and the video went viral on social media platforms. According to reports, the incident took place at Nirmala International Residential Public School in the Fariyadpur area of Jamalpur in Munger district. The institution also provides hostel facilities to students.

As per a India Today report, 12-year-old Mathew Rajan was sleeping when the school principal, Ram Nath Mandal, came up to him and started beating up the child at around 10 PM on the night of July 16. The video also showed the principal mounting the child’s chest and pressing down on the kid’s torso with his legs while other students watch in disbelief.

