New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, a state government official said on Sunday. Also Read - With 15 New Deaths, Delhi Reports Lowest COVID Fatality in a Month; Keep up Hard Work, CM Kejriwal Commends Personnel

“He tested positive for COVID-19 around two-three days ago,” he said. Also Read - Amit Shah Tests COVID Positive: 'Get Well Soon' Wishes Pour in From Political Circle | Read Here

The news of Singh, the Jal Shakti minister of Uttar Pradesh, testing positive for COVID-19 comes on a day when Kamal Rani Varun, the lone woman member in the state cabinet, succumbed to the disease. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Tests Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined at Home

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has also tested positive for COVID-19.