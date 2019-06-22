New Delhi: UP cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan faced flak after a government employee was seen tying his shoelace at a yoga day event in Shahjahanpur on Friday. The minister was the chief guest in the Yoga Day celebration at the OCF field.

The minister has defended his actions after a video of the incident went viral. He said,”Agar koi bhaiya, bhatija ya parivaar ka vyakti humein yadi joota pehna de, toh ye toh hamara vo desh hai jahan Bhagwan Ram ke khadau rakh ke Bharat ji ne 14 saal raj kiya tha, aapko toh is baat ki tareef karni chahiye. (You should appreciate it. This is our country where Bharat had ruled for 14 years by placing Rama’s ‘Khadau’).

#WATCH: UP Minister Laxmi Narayan gets his shoelace tied by a government employee at a yoga event in Shahjahanpur, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QbVxiQM7bI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2019

Earlier, Odisha cabinet minister Jogendra Behera had faced criticism from different quarters after his personal security officer (PSO) was seen tying his shoelaces during Independence Day celebration in Keonjhar.

After local news channels aired the video, the state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises minister said, “I am a VIP. I have hoisted the flag, he (PSO) has not done it.”