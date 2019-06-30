Lucknow: A minor girl was thrashed and molested in Jaunpur’s Zafarabad area, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. A case has been registered into the matter.

Further, a team has also been constituted to probe the matter.

SP VK Mishra told the news agency, “A video has been made viral in which a boy is beating up and molesting a minor girl, we have taken cognizance of it and registering a case. A team has been constituted to arrest the culprit.”

Minor girl beaten up and molested in Zafarabad, Jaunpur. SP VK Mishra says, "A video has been made viral in which a boy is beating up & molesting a minor girl, we have taken cognizance of it and registering a case. A team has been constituted to arrest the culprit." pic.twitter.com/pG1YZ7GaC7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2019

In a similar incident which took place in May, a young woman was beaten up in broad daylight in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park. A video of the incident had gone viral.

The woman claimed that she had been working in a salon in Knowledge Park since March this year. On May 11, she asked the salon owner for her two months’ salary. At which, she claimed, the owners had beaten her up.