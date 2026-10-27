UP MLC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Counting begins for 11 seats, security tightened at all centres

The counting of votes for the teachers' and graduates' legislative council (MLC) constituencies has begun. Votes are being removed from ballot boxes and bundled.

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New Delhi: Counting for elections to five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council began at 8 am on Tuesday at seven centres. It is important to note that the counting is being conducted under tight security, with CCTV cameras and videography in place to monitor the process. To recall, the polling for these 11 seats was held on October 23, with a total of 152 candidates in the fray. The fate of these candidates is expected to be decided by this evening. The voter turnout stood at 55% on October 23.

The counting is taking place at seven locations: Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

UP MLC Election Results 2026 Winners List:

List will be updated soon.

Here are some of the key details:

The elections to five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council recorded a voter turnout of 55.24 percent on October 23.

The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency recorded the highest turnout at 79.01%.

Among the graduate constituencies, Agra recorded the highest voter turnout at 51 percent

The Lucknow graduate constituency registered the lowest turnout at 38.02 percent.

A day before the counting of votes for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the Election Commission of India replaced the observer.

The Commission relieved 2007-batch IAS officer Abhay Singh of his observer duties and placed him in reserve.

In his place, 2009-batch IAS officer Prakash Bindu has been appointed as the new observer.

Security has been tightened around the MLC election counting centre in Gorakhpur, with a heavy police force deployed at several locations and barricades erected in the area.

Avanish Kumar Singh, the BJP’s candidate from the Lucknow graduate constituency, said, “The way all Bharatiya Janata Party workers have supported the voting process today, along with the high voter turnout, is remarkable. A large number of ballot papers are certain to be in favour of the BJP. With the grace of Lord Ram and the blessings of Lord Hanuman, we will emerge victorious.”

As per Live Hindustan report, amid tight security arrangements in Varanasi, DIG Law and Order Shiv Hari Meena arrived at the counting site. He said that the Varanasi police administration has prepared its own security and diversion plan, deploying more than the standard force. Drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the situation. Any interference with law and order will not be tolerated, he further said.