UP MLC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Counting begins for 11 seats, security tightened at all centres

New Delhi: Counting for elections to five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council began at 8 am on Tuesday at seven centres. It is important to note that the counting is being conducted under tight security, with CCTV cameras and videography in place to monitor the process. To recall, the polling for these 11 seats was held on October 23, with a total of 152 candidates in the fray. The fate of these candidates is expected to be decided by this evening. The voter turnout stood at 55% on October 23.
The counting is taking place at seven locations: Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.
List will be updated soon.
Avanish Kumar Singh, the BJP’s candidate from the Lucknow graduate constituency, said, “The way all Bharatiya Janata Party workers have supported the voting process today, along with the high voter turnout, is remarkable. A large number of ballot papers are certain to be in favour of the BJP. With the grace of Lord Ram and the blessings of Lord Hanuman, we will emerge victorious.”
As per Live Hindustan report, amid tight security arrangements in Varanasi, DIG Law and Order Shiv Hari Meena arrived at the counting site. He said that the Varanasi police administration has prepared its own security and diversion plan, deploying more than the standard force. Drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the situation. Any interference with law and order will not be tolerated, he further said.
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