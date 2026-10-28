UP MLC Result 2026 Winners List: BJP wins 5 of 11 seats, loses PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi; check full tally here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the teachers' constituency seat in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The BJP has taken a lead in CM Yogi's Gorakhpur seat.

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UP MLC Result 2026 Winners List

New Delhi: The counting is currently underway for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (UP MLC), comprising five graduate constituencies and six teachers’ constituencies. It is important to note that the counting process began at 8 am on Tuesday at seven centres. The counting is being conducted under tight security, with CCTV cameras and videography in place to monitor the process.

Voting for the 11 seats was held on October 23, with a total of 152 candidates in the fray. Their electoral fate will be decided by 1.481 million voters. A voter turnout of 55 percemt was recorded on polling day. The counting is taking place at seven locations: Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

The BJP has won both seats in the Meerut Legislative Council elections for the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies for the second consecutive time, securing victories by substantial margins. Notably, the party had fielded the sitting MLCs from both constituencies. On the Teachers’ seat, BJP candidate Shrichand Sharma defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Nitin Tomar by a margin of 13,241 votes. On the Graduates’ seat, Dinesh Goyal defeated SP candidate Premendra Bhati by 12,855 votes.

The contest on both seats was primarily between the BJP and the SP. Candidates backed by teachers’ associations failed to make any significant impact in the elections. The administration announced the results late at night, although the winning candidates had begun celebrating their victories as early as 7 pm.

Teachers’ MLC Seat

BJP candidate Shrichand Sharma: 18,099 votes

SP candidate Nitin Tomar: 4,858 votes

Graduates’ MLC Seat

BJP candidate Dinesh Goyal: 24,928 votes

SP candidate Premendra Bhati: 12,073 votes

UP MLC Result 2026 Winners List: (Final list will be updated soon)

BJP Wins Agra Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Dr. Manvendra Pratap Singh has won the MLC graduates’ election for the second consecutive time.

BJP candidate Dr. Manvendra Pratap Singh has won the MLC graduates’ election for the second consecutive time. Leading in the first round and sealing the victory in the final tally, BJP candidate Umesh Dwivedi secured a third consecutive win in the Lucknow Teachers’ Constituency, completing a hat-trick. He defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sushil Kumar by 4,818 votes.

Dhruv’s lead has increased to 512 votes in the second-preference vote count in Gorakhpur.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, along with all his polling agents and supporters, has already left the counting centre.

In the Allahabad–Jhansi Graduate Constituency Election 2026, Dr. Man Singh Yadav has secured 37,072 votes after the sixth round of counting.

Ashok Kumar Rathore is in second place with 21,815 votes, followed by Shivshankar Patel with 2,914 votes.

A total of 70,018 ballots have been counted so far. Dr. Man Singh Yadav is leading his nearest rival, Ashok Kumar Rathore, by 15,257 votes.

Agra: The winner of the Teachers’ MLC election in Agra could not be determined in the first-preference vote count.

Counting of all rounds of first-preference votes has been completed, with a total of 27,737 valid votes counted.

No candidate secured more than 50% of the votes. The final result will now be determined through the counting of second-preference votes.

BJP candidate Umesh Dwivedi has secured a third consecutive victory in the Lucknow Teachers’ MLC election, completing a hat-trick of wins.

In the Allahabad–Jhansi Graduate Constituency Election 2026, Samajwadi Party candidate Dr. Man Singh Yadav has taken a lead of 7,648 votes over BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Rathore after the fifth round of counting.

Counting for the Gorakhpur–Faizabad Teachers’ Constituency election is underway at the Department of Commerce at Gorakhpur University. In the fourth and final round of first-preference vote counting, BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi was leading by 466 votes.

In the much-talked-about teachers’ constituency MLC election for Agra division, counting of a total of 29,865 votes concluded with SP candidate Aakash Agarwal leading with 13,087 votes against BJP candidate Hari Kishore Tiwari, who secured 9,389 votes. The SP candidate was ahead by 3,698 votes.

JDU Patna graduates’ constituency candidate leads in first-preference vote counting

JDU leader and Patna graduates’ constituency candidate Neeraj Kumar said he was leading in the first-preference vote count and expressed confidence in maintaining his lead as counting of second-preference votes gets underway.

Talking to ANI, he said, “According to the information, I have taken the lead in the first-preference vote count as the NDA-supported JDU candidate for the Patna Graduates’ constituency. Now, the second-preference votes are to be counted… We believe that since we are ahead in the first-preference count, we will maintain that lead in the second-preference count as well.”