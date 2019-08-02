Hapur: A woman has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq and threw her out of the house just because she was asking for money to meet the daily expenses in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur.

About a fortnight ago, said reports on Friday, Seema’s husband Sajid gave he triple talaq over daily expenses. She claims her brother was also present then.

The couple had been married for 14 years and have six children; five boys and a girl. Seema has alleged that Sajid used to beat her up and did not share the financial burden of raising six children. She said that there was no other provocation except her seeking financial help.

Woman alleges her husband gave her ‘triple talaq’ & threw her out of the home with their 6 children after she asked money for house expenses. SP Yashveer Singh (in pic) says, “we have received a complaint. Action will be taken”

Only earlier this week, the Rajya Sabha has passed the bill which criminalises instant triple talaq. The President has also given his approval and now the bill will be adopted as the law.

The Muslim Women (Marriage Rights Protection) Bill, 2019, was passed with the approval of 99 members in the Rajya Sabha. Against it, 84 votes were cast.

Although the ruling NDA lacks a majority in the Upper House, the bill was passed due to the absence of some members of the Opposition such as Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as well as six members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi and two MPs of YSR-Congress.

Earlier in the year, during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, triple talaq bill could not make it through the Upper House although it was passed by Lok Sabha. It was again passed by Lok Sabha last week amid a walkout by several Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.

Some Opposition parties had said that criminalising the offence would give a police officer the powers to arrest an offender without a warrant. They said that the law could be misused to harass Muslims and thus sought an additional review from the parliamentary committee.

However, the law ensures that appropriate action is taken only if the complaint is filed by the aggrieved woman or any of her relation by blood or marriage.