Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Monday admitted to Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, after he complained of urinary retention, ANI reported.

Earlier also, Mulayam Singh Yadav was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Samajwadi Party leader had to be brought to the national capital from Lucknow in a chartered plane.

On the same day i.e. June 11, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Yadav at his residence in Lucknow to inquire about his health.

Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam’s younger brother Shivpal Yadav were present during the meeting with Adityanath who presented a book on the Kumbh to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Before that, the 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. However, he was discharged after a few hours.