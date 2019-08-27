New Delhi: A murder convict allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife in the prison for not gifting him a new ‘kurta-pajama’ on Eid. A case has been registered in this regard.

“We have registered a case under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. Action will be taken,” stated the police. The man issued the triple talaq while he was in prison in Amorha

Several such Triple Talaq cases are being reported despite declaring it a criminal offence. Recently, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district claimed that her husband gave her a triple talaq after she asked him for Rs 30 to buy medicines.

The man was booked under the newly-enacted law for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, stated the police on Monday.

Acting on a directive of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, a case was registered against Shamim Ahmad, SHO Anil Kapervan said.

Ahmad, a resident of Chowk locality, had married Nazia Parveen seven years ago and was demanding dowry from his in-laws, he said.

Nazia Parveen, who works in a school here, alleged that police had initially refused to register a case in the matter, following which she approached the commission.

Ahmad’s sister was also booked for allegedly putting pressure on the accused for divorcing his wife, police added.

