New Delhi: Two murders took place in a high-security area in Lucknow, which also has Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence located nearby. According to a report, the wife and son of a senior official with the Indian Railways were shot dead by unknown assailants. The murder of the 49-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son took place in Gautampalli area. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Religious, Social Programmes Restricted in State Till Sept 30; Weekend Shutdown to be Strictly Implemented

An investigation into the matter has been launched. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Week-long Sero-survey in Agra Postponed Indefinitely | Read Here

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Horrifying: Lucknow Woman Allegedly Crushes A Puppy With Her Heels, FIR Lodged After Video Goes Viral