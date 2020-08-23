New Delhi: After Delhi, now Agra health department will conduct an extensive Sero-Survey in the Taj city to determine the percentage of the population with anti-bodies against COVID-19. It will be a four-day random sample survey, to be carried out by ten teams. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Married Off to Rapist, Given Triple Talaq

Notably, the number of COVID cases in the Agra region is continuing to surge. In the past 24 hours, the city reported 36 fresh COVID cases. Agra district now has 152 containment zones.

The total number of cases so far in Agra is 2,481. Out of this 272 are the active cases and 105 deaths have occurred. The number of recovered patients is 2.104, a healthy 84.80 per cent recovery rate. Among the new cases are an SDM of Bah tehsil and an associate professor of the Central Hindi Institute.

Agra District Magistrate P. N.Singh said rapid antigen tests were being carried out in all the government departments to prevent spread of infection.