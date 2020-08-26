New Delhi: In yet another gruesome incident, a 17-year-old girl was found dead outside her village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. The girl had left home to fill out a scholarship application when she was raped and murdered. Police found her mutilated body near a dry pond around 200 metres from her village falling under the Neemgaon police limits. Also Read - 6 Held in Connection With Murder of TV Journalist in UP's Ballia; CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-gratia to Kin

The police said that she was killed with a sharp weapon. There were injury marks on her neck with a part of her leg appearing to have been devoured by some stray animal, police said. A post-mortem has confirmed that she was raped, Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar Singh told reporters. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: 10 Vehicles Seized, 17 People Arrested For Violating Safety Guidelines

According to her parents, she was a student of Class 12 and had gone to a neighbouring town on Monday to fill a scholarship form. When she did not return home, they informed police. Also Read - UP Authorities in Panic Mode as 3 COVID Patients Provide Fake Information & Become Untraceable

The SP said police teams under the supervision of the additional superintendent have been formed to work out the case. He said investigating teams have collected some vital clues and the killers will be arrested soon.

In a previous incident, a minor was raped and strangulated to death in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The 13-year-old girl’s body was recovered from a sugarcane field belonging to one of the accused, reports had said. “The girl’s post mortem has confirmed rape. The two accused had been arrested already. We will file charges for rape, murder and also under the National Security Act,” NDTV had quoted the district police chief as saying.