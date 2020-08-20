New Delhi: A bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. Also Read - Another Day, Another Crime in UP: Medical Student Found Dead in Agra; Suspect, Known to be Harassing Her, in Custody

SSP Etawah, Akash Tomar, said that the bus was going from Delhi to Madhubani in Bihar.

“The bus apparently lost balance and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway,” he said.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the PGI in Sefai.

While 14 have been discharged after being given first aid, 16 people are admitted in the PGI.