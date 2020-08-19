New Delhi: A group of recovery agents of a finance company on Wednesday morning “hijacked” a privately-operated bus with passengers on board in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The incident is known to have taken place in the Malpura police station area when the bus was en route to Panna in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana, the police said. Also Read - Coronavirus in UP: 90 Inmates of Govt Shelter Home For Girls in Bareilly Test Positive For COVID-19

Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said three people who got off the bus informed the police that representatives of the finance company had boarded the vehicle. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: 10 FIRs Registered, Over 51 People Arrested For Violating Curbs

“Preliminary information reveals the bus has been taken away by the people from a finance company which had financed this bus. A case has been registered and police teams formed to search for it,” Kumar said Also Read - UP News: Cop Asks 16-year-old Girl to Dance in Lieu of Registering FIR | Read Here

Amid criticism on the social media, the UP government said in a statement, “Regarding the bus incident in Agra, the finance company had illegally seized the bus. The driver, staff and passengers are safe. The bus owner died yesterday and his son is doing the last rites.”

The government has not disclosed the location of the bus and the passengers so far.