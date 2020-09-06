New Delhi: Former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was on Sunday allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, news agency ANI reported. “There was a minor skirmish over a land dispute & situation escalated, during which he got injured & was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a police official said. Also Read - UP Shocker: WhatsApp Group For Class 10 Biology Students Filled With Porn; Probe Underway

If reports are to be believed the other group tried to occupy the land forcibly from the former MLA, but when the latter resisted the attempt, the opposite party, led by one Kishan Kumar Gupta, beat him and his son Sanjeev Kumar Munna with 'lathis'.

The former legislator was seriously injured and succumbed to injuries on way to hospital while his son has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Former MLA Nrivendra Mishra allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute, today. "There was a minor skirmish over a land dispute & situation escalated, during which he got injured & was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead," says SP pic.twitter.com/AMYuLUOctp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2020

His family has revealed that scores of armed men had come to forcibly occupy the disputed land and beat up the father and son.

Local people are staging a massive demonstration in Lakhimpur in protest against the incident.

Nirvendra Kumar Munna had been elected from the Nighasan Assembly sat as an independent legislator in 1989 and 1991 and in 1993 on the Samajwadi Party ticket.